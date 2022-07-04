Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.87. 251,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.