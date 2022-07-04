Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

