Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 4th (1COV, AAL, AGR, ALO, ANTO, ASML, AT1, BAS, BBOX, BHP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 4th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR)

had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.90). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($40.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,480 ($18.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($829.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €4.10 ($4.36) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.60 ($3.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €82.00 ($87.23) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.78) to GBX 2,510 ($30.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 540 ($6.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($87.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 610 ($7.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.59). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($19.15) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €41.00 ($43.62) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 210 ($2.58). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($82.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 640 ($7.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its price target reduced by Baader Bank from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 670 ($8.22). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 272 ($3.34). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €16.80 ($17.87) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €66.00 ($70.21) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($77.66) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €27.00 ($28.72) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 190 ($2.33). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($40.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 830 ($10.18) to GBX 780 ($9.57). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €105.00 ($111.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €365.00 ($388.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.44). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.72). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 96 ($1.18). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($70.30) to GBX 5,420 ($66.49). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €170.00 ($180.85) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €146.00 ($155.32) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,545 ($18.95) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €66.00 ($70.21) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €130.00 ($138.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,630 ($20.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €130.00 ($138.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$47.50. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €12.00 ($12.77) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.50 ($21.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,220 ($14.97) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €205.00 ($218.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 640 ($7.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

