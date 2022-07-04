Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 4th (1COV, AAL, AGR, ALO, ANTO, ASML, AT1, BAS, BBOX, BHP)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 4th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.90). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($40.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,480 ($18.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($829.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €4.10 ($4.36) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.60 ($3.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €82.00 ($87.23) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.78) to GBX 2,510 ($30.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 540 ($6.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($87.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 610 ($7.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.59). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($19.15) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €41.00 ($43.62) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 210 ($2.58). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($82.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 640 ($7.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its price target reduced by Baader Bank from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 670 ($8.22). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 272 ($3.34). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €16.80 ($17.87) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €66.00 ($70.21) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($77.66) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €27.00 ($28.72) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 190 ($2.33). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($40.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 830 ($10.18) to GBX 780 ($9.57). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €105.00 ($111.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €365.00 ($388.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.44). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.72). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 96 ($1.18). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($70.30) to GBX 5,420 ($66.49). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €170.00 ($180.85) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €146.00 ($155.32) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,545 ($18.95) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €66.00 ($70.21) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €130.00 ($138.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,630 ($20.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €130.00 ($138.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$47.50. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €12.00 ($12.77) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.50 ($21.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,220 ($14.97) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €205.00 ($218.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 640 ($7.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

