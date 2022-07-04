IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

