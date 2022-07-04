iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.96. 452,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

