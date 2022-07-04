iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,257. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

