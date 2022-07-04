iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,305,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.17. 199,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.