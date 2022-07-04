iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 11.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 431,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,080. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

