iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,314 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

