iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 348,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

