iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

