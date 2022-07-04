iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.05. 109,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

