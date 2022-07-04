iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $139.22. 85,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,062. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

