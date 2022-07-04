James Investment Research Inc. Buys 2,897 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,319,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. 141,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,848. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

