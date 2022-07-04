James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ABB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ABB by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ABB by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ABB by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. 145,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

