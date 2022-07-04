James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,972. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $352.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

