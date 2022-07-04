James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,143 shares of company stock worth $5,146,061 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 171,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.