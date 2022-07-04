James Investment Research Inc. Sells 19,004 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAL Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,967,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.95. 378,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.09) to £120 ($147.22) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.14) to £111 ($136.18) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.