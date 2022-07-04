James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

SUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

