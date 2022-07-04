James Investment Research Inc. Sells 8,392 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 136,447 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

