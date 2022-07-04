Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.14.
JAZZ stock opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,303 shares of company stock worth $5,709,670. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
