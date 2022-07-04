Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.14.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,303 shares of company stock worth $5,709,670. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.