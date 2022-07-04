Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

AKR has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE AKR opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 103,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.