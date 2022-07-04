Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $50.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 163.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $38,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.