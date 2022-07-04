Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $235.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $316.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.56.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $266.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $721,012,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

