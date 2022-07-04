Jefferies Financial Group Trims NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price to $70.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT opened at $63.18 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.