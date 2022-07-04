Jefferies Financial Group Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $13.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $13.64 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $9,562,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.