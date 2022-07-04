JMP Securities Trims TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Target Price to $13.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRTX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

TRTX stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 322.11 and a quick ratio of 322.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.71. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 2,565,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $4,095,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

