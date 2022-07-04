John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE PDT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,283. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

