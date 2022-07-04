John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE PDT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,283. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
