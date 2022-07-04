Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JSDA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

