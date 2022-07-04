Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JSDA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

