Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

TSE:JOY traded up C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 111,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,586. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$259.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$45.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Journey Energy will post -0.2427533 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

