JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($40.43) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALO stock traded up €0.28 ($0.30) on Monday, reaching €21.87 ($23.27). 1,475,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.82 and a 200-day moving average of €25.11. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a one year high of €37.37 ($39.76).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

