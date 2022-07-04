JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €38.50 ($40.96) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

