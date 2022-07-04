JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,030 ($37.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 1,870 ($22.94) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,090.00.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

