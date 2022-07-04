JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,995,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 312,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

