JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Price Target to 92.00

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 65.90 to 92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.