JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.37.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at C$311,103. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789 in the last three months.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

