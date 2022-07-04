JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,923 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. 19,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.