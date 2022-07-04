Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KSI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,433. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSI. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.