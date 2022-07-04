Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,598. Kelso Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

About Kelso Technologies (Get Rating)

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.