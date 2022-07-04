Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.53.

Several research firms recently commented on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at C$7,241,104.22. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$144,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,350,201.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,523.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.10.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

