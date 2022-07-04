Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.