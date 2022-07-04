Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,599.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $$3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kingsoft has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

