Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,599.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $$3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kingsoft has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.
Kingsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft (KSFTF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.