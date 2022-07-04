Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Korn Ferry worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $97,569,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 312,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.