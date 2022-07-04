Kylin Price Hits $0.0136 (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kylin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $346,644.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

