Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($10.00) to GBX 755 ($9.26) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.31) to GBX 434 ($5.32) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.23) to GBX 678 ($8.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $547.77.

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

