Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

