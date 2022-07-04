Landshare (LAND) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $13,488.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,572.16 or 1.00148857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,812,766 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,454 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

