Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $$73.35 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25. Legrand has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

