LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LHC Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $155.05. 17,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,068. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.