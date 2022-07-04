Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $2.79

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

